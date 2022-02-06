Added levels for week 6 in calendar
Replaced final level in community challenge because many claimed it was very frustraiting. That level is now moved to the calendar
Balanced Endless Run (Community challenge moved on average 1 difficulty down)
Slight performance fixes
Fixed mini leaderboards in some challenges where it wouldn't work at all.
Fixed crash where if you would play a calendar level that wasnt created
The Colorful Creature update for 6 February 2022
TCC Beta 1.8.4.2 Update
