 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Colorful Creature update for 6 February 2022

TCC Beta 1.8.4.2 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8155164 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added levels for week 6 in calendar

Replaced final level in community challenge because many claimed it was very frustraiting. That level is now moved to the calendar

Balanced Endless Run (Community challenge moved on average 1 difficulty down)

Slight performance fixes

Fixed mini leaderboards in some challenges where it wouldn't work at all.

Fixed crash where if you would play a calendar level that wasnt created

Changed files in this update

TCC Windows Depot 1651681
  • Loading history…
TCC Linux Depot 1651682
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.