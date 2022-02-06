 Skip to content

A Frustrating Platformer update for 6 February 2022

1.3 | Graphcal Enhancement

Share · View all patches · Build 8154698 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Graphics!

New graphical assets have been added to make the game much more appealing! This has been done to all levels, so kiss goodbye to the old black eyesore and say hello to actual colour!

