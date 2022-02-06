 Skip to content

Fictorum update for 6 February 2022

v2.2.1 Beta is Now Available!

Last edited by Wendy

Hey wizards! We've just updated our beta version to v2.2.1b.

Patch Notes:

  • Hotkey icons for spell slots are now fixed for gamepad
  • Magic's Reach rune tooltips are fixed in playthrough statistics
  • Magic's Reach can once again be applied to projectiles
  • Targeting has been improved for roller projectiles with a Nova rune
  • Negative knockback numbers wih properly show on tooltips
  • Spells using a Blood rune are no longer free for the invulnerability period at the start of a level
  • The percentage loss for Chain Reaction runes now only applies to damage, radius, and collision radius—All other spell effects are unaffected
  • The Fictorum will no longer be invisible when observer mode is toggled while in first person
  • Passive runes will now appear properly in used runes statistics
  • Familiars and Sentinels will no longer cast channeling spells from the Fictorum
  • Fixed a bug that would cause spells with Wrath runes to trigger spells with Wrath runes
  • New rune descriptions and tooltips have been improved for clarity
  • Fixed a bug that would cause store runes generated prior to v2.2 to be missing bonuses
  • Pierce is no longer mentioned twice on meteor
  • Implosion screenshake has been significantly reduced
  • Invigorate is now properly increasing mana regeneration rate
  • Fixed a bug that would prevent the Master Modifier achievement from triggering
  • Master Modifier and Master Wizard achievements will now attempt triggering on the title screen

If you'd like to try out the update, follow these instructions.

Enjoy! Feel free to reach out if you have any feedback or issues.

