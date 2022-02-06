Idle Pins patch 2.05b

NEW
- Added x100 burn option to burn 10,000 Crysblood
- Now the Drop Log window can be dragged
- Added a button to hide/show materials in the log window
- You can scroll the log by dragging or mouse scroll wheel (there is not a scrollbar)
- Valentines SOON(tm) button. VALENTINES EVENT IS NOT IN THE GAME!
- Now you can jump to any desired enemy directly from the collection
- The game will finally remember if your were fighting a Tower enemy and it will jump into that floor on load. I didnt test this too much, report any weird behaviour you may find.
CHANGES
- Added an 'X' to the close and toggle off button sprite to help color blind players
- Synthlab selected cells amount set to 'max' as default
- Now you can open and close the leaders chest by clicking anywhere on the screen
- After seasoning drop log will reset
- Memory season upgrades chain to increase starting pins level on season will now instead add the extra levels to the current level. This way you will get those cheap and fast level ups for SP and the bonus will be active without having to season (as with the Leaders levels, this will not change). This change affects many texts and tooltips, if you find something strange or missing level info tell me!
- On the collection now you will see the Pin level + extra levels
- Adjusted some Core Set Pins to make the names more visible
- Updated Hard Reset information text
- LEADICATOR XI, XII and XIII req. reduced from 10k/20k/40k to 8k/12k/20k
FIXES
- Burn textbox size
- Played and Season time textbox size
- Materials Log
- Filter options background expanded to fit non 16:9 resolutions
- Tried to fix the new checkin for 2+ day long sessions. Lets see if works
- After seasoning, enabled locks on selected pin should reset
- Some typos
- Truncated values should not round anymore after formatting the text
- Fixed tracker stats background color
Changed files in this update