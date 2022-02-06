Update 0.10.5.1 (New Graphics Options)

🔹Rearranged the graphics settings choices.

🔹Added a third shadow graphics setting that controls the overall shadow quality. If you have all three of the shadow options turned up you'll get really good looking shadows but it will cost you some FPS. Try to find the right combination of shadow quality levels for your computer for optimal performance and visuals.

🔹The graphics option Gamma slider has been hidden because it is not currently being used.

🔹Enabled the graphics option "Vegetation Density" and added the graphics option "Vegetation Distance" this should give a little more fine-tuning capabilities for your performance and visuals.