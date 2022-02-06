 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Mon Bazou update for 6 February 2022

KONIG V1 Quick Fix - 0.256

Share · View all patches · Build 8152769 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

COOL, I GUESS

  • Reverse lights added (Konig & OlTruck)
  • Racecar thridperson view now work
  • Lights added in the garage of the racetrack
  • Lights in the player garage are now better
  • New shelf for sale at the Decoration Store

BUGS

  • Problem with save file corrupting and being unable to load a save
  • If you die while in third person in the car it stays on you wouldn't be able to click anything
  • Underglow wasn't working on the concrete at Kaligas and some intersections
  • Front Strut bar clip was clipping through the hood
  • Radio on the new Konig in the scrapyard in problem
  • You couldn't pick things under one table in the Sugarshack
  • OEM Muffler was making the car almost total silent
  • Painting the new table wasn't working
  • Passenger window wasn't closing all the way
  • You could adjust the coilover while driving
  • Rev limiter sound would not come on at the correct RPM
  • Lights now stay on for good in the house & garage after reload of save

Changed files in this update

MonBazou Content Depot 1520371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.