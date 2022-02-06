KONIG V1 Quick Fix - 0.256

COOL, I GUESS
- Reverse lights added (Konig & OlTruck)
- Racecar thridperson view now work
- Lights added in the garage of the racetrack
- Lights in the player garage are now better
- New shelf for sale at the Decoration Store
BUGS
- Problem with save file corrupting and being unable to load a save
- If you die while in third person in the car it stays on you wouldn't be able to click anything
- Underglow wasn't working on the concrete at Kaligas and some intersections
- Front Strut bar clip was clipping through the hood
- Radio on the new Konig in the scrapyard in problem
- You couldn't pick things under one table in the Sugarshack
- OEM Muffler was making the car almost total silent
- Painting the new table wasn't working
- Passenger window wasn't closing all the way
- You could adjust the coilover while driving
- Rev limiter sound would not come on at the correct RPM
- Lights now stay on for good in the house & garage after reload of save
