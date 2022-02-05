 Skip to content

Wilford - Deep Underground update for 5 February 2022

Shiny gems

View all patches · Build 8152323 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've adjusted the physical placement of Wilford in the physical world a little - though hardly noticeable.

I've also made it so the gems you need to pick up are very clear and shiny. They can't be picked up just yet though.

