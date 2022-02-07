A20.2 goes Stable

Share · View all patches · Build 8148946 · Last edited 7 February 2022 – 21:39:04 UTC by Wendy

Hello!

Today we are releasing a small A20.2 patch to the live build.

It has a fix for turrets falling through blocks/the world and a NRE fix for the celebrate buff.

This patch should not have any conflicts with existing savegames.

A20.3 EXP will start soon and be meatier than A20.2.

If you want to help improve the game, file a bug report here.

We hope everyone will have fun with it!

A20.2 b2 Changelog

Fixed