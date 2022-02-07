A20.2 goes Stable

Hello!
Today we are releasing a small A20.2 patch to the live build.
It has a fix for turrets falling through blocks/the world and a NRE fix for the celebrate buff.
This patch should not have any conflicts with existing savegames.
A20.3 EXP will start soon and be meatier than A20.2.
If you want to help improve the game, file a bug report here.
We hope everyone will have fun with it!
A20.2 b2 Changelog
Fixed
- Null Ref when killing enemies with celebrate on
- Turrets falling through blocks
- CallGameEvent would not work on servers for clients
Changed files in this update