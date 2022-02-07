 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

7 Days to Die update for 7 February 2022

A20.2 goes Stable

Share · View all patches · Build 8148946 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

Today we are releasing a small A20.2 patch to the live build.

It has a fix for turrets falling through blocks/the world and a NRE fix for the celebrate buff.

This patch should not have any conflicts with existing savegames.

A20.3 EXP will start soon and be meatier than A20.2.

If you want to help improve the game, file a bug report here.

We hope everyone will have fun with it!

A20.2 b2 Changelog

Fixed

  • Null Ref when killing enemies with celebrate on
  • Turrets falling through blocks
  • CallGameEvent would not work on servers for clients

Changed files in this update

Windows 64 Bit Depot 251576
  • Loading history…
Mac Depot 251577
  • Loading history…
Linux Universal Depot 251578
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.