UPDATE: Localizations (cs: tutorials; fr: ui; jp-JP: ui, zh-Hans: ui)
UPDATE: Localizations (fr: tutorials; ja-JP: research, tutorials; zh-Hans: tutorials)
FIX: Asian languages ellipsis was not working
FIX: Auto accept trains upgrade task was broken if you unlocked that upgrade before the task starts
FIX: Custom resolutions was always displayed resolution change popup
FIX: Destination's station in the train timetable panel was not being highlighted when the train move to another station until you click on the train again
FIX: Long narrations were being repeated after save and load in the tutorial
FIX: Resolution confirmation modal popped up every time in windowed mode
FIX: Reason for locked autoblock tooltip was unclear```
Rail Route update for 7 February 2022
Hotfix 1.3.11
Patchnotes via Steam Community
