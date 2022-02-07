 Skip to content

Rail Route update for 7 February 2022

Hotfix 1.3.11

Patchnotes via Steam Community 


UPDATE: Localizations (cs: tutorials; fr: ui; jp-JP: ui, zh-Hans: ui)  
UPDATE: Localizations (fr: tutorials; ja-JP: research, tutorials; zh-Hans: tutorials)

FIX: Asian languages ellipsis was not working  
FIX: Auto accept trains upgrade task was broken if you unlocked that upgrade before the task starts  
FIX: Custom resolutions was always displayed resolution change popup  
FIX: Destination's station in the train timetable panel was not being highlighted when the train move to another station until you click on the train again  
FIX: Long narrations were being repeated after save and load in the tutorial  
FIX: Resolution confirmation modal popped up every time in windowed mode  
FIX: Reason for locked autoblock tooltip was unclear```

