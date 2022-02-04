 Skip to content

Bride for the Princess update for 4 February 2022

Version 2.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfix

  • Localizations not showing correctly has been fixed
  • Fixed "continue" button not updating state when all save slots are deleted
  • Fixed font size associated with zero index not applied when restarting the game
  • Fixed default state not applying on actor initialization
  • Fixed text reveal effect clipping after changing font size
  • Fixed input indicator incorrect position after changing font size
  • Missing brackets on day 7 at Woods could cause problems, this has been fixed

Graphics

  • All character sprites have now been diced, for smaller size and better performance

Size

  • Removed some unused placeholder data

Unity Version

  • Updated to 2019.4.35F

