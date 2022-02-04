Version 2.1

Bugfix
- Localizations not showing correctly has been fixed
- Fixed "continue" button not updating state when all save slots are deleted
- Fixed font size associated with zero index not applied when restarting the game
- Fixed default state not applying on actor initialization
- Fixed text reveal effect clipping after changing font size
- Fixed input indicator incorrect position after changing font size
- Missing brackets on day 7 at Woods could cause problems, this has been fixed
Graphics
- All character sprites have now been diced, for smaller size and better performance
Size
- Removed some unused placeholder data
Unity Version
- Updated to 2019.4.35F
Changed files in this update