Test Branch Update (Beta 2.0.4)

Changelog

Here's the changelog for Beta 2.0.4 available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

I've highlighted the most important changes. Let me know in the comments if you have questions.

Improvements

- Removed the map size limits in the map editor

- Removed the weapon point reward when completing a campaign chapter BUT added weapon point rewards to the challenge missions

- Disabled skill unequipping, clicking on an equipped skill now opens the skill shop panel allowing you to upgrade your equipped skills or unlock and equip new ones

- Disabled throwing grenades through windows

Added a new type of large interior window in the map generator

Changed the order of the main menu headers

Made the scale of the NPC Spawn Zone model independent of the zone size

Updated localization

Fixes

- Fixed the map size of the campaign missions

Fixed weapons and grenades impossible to move in the weapon rack

Fixed the planning scene being displayed when testing a new custom mission for the first time

Fixed grenade collisions

Fixed camera obstacles hiding in the planning scene

Fixed lighting on randomly generated maps during the execution phase

Fixed the mod details card not closing when clicking on the edges of the screen

Fixed the grenade and waypoint sync tutorial missions

Fixed the "full game" button icon size in the main menu

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.