CHANGE: A Homeless Survival Experience update for 4 February 2022

Pre Expansion Hotfix patch #3

Balancing[/h2]

⦁ Required paperwork level for construction job reduced to 75 from 80

[h1]Bug fixes and improvements

⦁ The game now boots in borderless window mode

⦁ Fixed the game changing the refresh rate to something over 60 when it shouldn't/was unsupported

⦁ Fixed some other issues with fullscreen settings (your saved resolution now may be different, but setting it again will fix it)

⦁ Fixed issues with multi screen setup, now the second monitor isn't darkened

⦁ Fixed the game changing resolution/fullscreen mode multiple times during boot

⦁ Fixed day labour big crash

⦁ Improved russian language font texture atlas

⦁ Another fix for endless washing

⦁ Fixed being able to stay in toilets past 8pm

