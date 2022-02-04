Pre Expansion Hotfix patch #3

More fixes! Keep the feedback coming guys! ^-^
Balancing[/h2]
⦁ Required paperwork level for construction job reduced to 75 from 80
[h1]Bug fixes and improvements
⦁ The game now boots in borderless window mode
⦁ Fixed the game changing the refresh rate to something over 60 when it shouldn't/was unsupported
⦁ Fixed some other issues with fullscreen settings (your saved resolution now may be different, but setting it again will fix it)
⦁ Fixed issues with multi screen setup, now the second monitor isn't darkened
⦁ Fixed the game changing resolution/fullscreen mode multiple times during boot
⦁ Fixed day labour big crash
⦁ Improved russian language font texture atlas
⦁ Another fix for endless washing
⦁ Fixed being able to stay in toilets past 8pm
Changed files in this update