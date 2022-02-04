Day 1 Patch notes & Information

You are now able to only press the "w" key to enable your character to jump. (Makes the game easier for the fingers) You won't be able to use the spacebar anymore when jumping as well. We do want to turn it into a feature where you are able to choose which key you are more comfortable with.

You might notice that when you hit a block on the edge and jump you get launched into the air, this is a bug but we decided to turn it into a fun little feature so if anyone wants to speedrun the game it might help them.

In level 4 for Summer, you will notice that at a point the camera does not move and you are not really able to see where you jump, this is completely intentional to make the game a bit more challenging.