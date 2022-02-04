 Skip to content

Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL update for 4 February 2022

Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL 0.2.001 UPDATE

Build 8144414

Patchnotes via Steam Community

★ New songs added!

  • Aqua Stars ( Composed by Sound Souler )
  • Shining Aquarius ( Composed by KARUT )
  • Submarine Log ( Composed by yomoha )

★ New features added!

  • Added offset function to adjust music start timing.

☆ Bugs have been fixed!

  • Random-related Steam Achievements can be achieved.
  • Fixed a bug that displayed Solar mode information when entering the music selection after playing Luna mode.
  • Fixed a bug where some items could not be unlocked.
  • Minimize the frequency of game crashes.
  • User data deletion option is disabled.
  • Some typos and bugs in the UI have been fixed.

☆ Calibrate the previous ranking bug.

  • To deal with previous ranking-related bugs, the following measures are taken:
  • Only once after the patch will the best scores of songs and difficulties be uploaded to the ranking instead.
  • Newly played songs and difficulty levels will be uploaded to the server normally.

☆ Zantetsuken has become sharper and sharper.

  • After playing the Zantetsuken, you can enjoy the special performance on the result screen.

