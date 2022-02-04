Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL 0.2.001 UPDATE

★ New songs added!
- Aqua Stars ( Composed by Sound Souler )
- Shining Aquarius ( Composed by KARUT )
- Submarine Log ( Composed by yomoha )
★ New features added!
- Added offset function to adjust music start timing.
☆ Bugs have been fixed!
- Random-related Steam Achievements can be achieved.
- Fixed a bug that displayed Solar mode information when entering the music selection after playing Luna mode.
- Fixed a bug where some items could not be unlocked.
- Minimize the frequency of game crashes.
- User data deletion option is disabled.
- Some typos and bugs in the UI have been fixed.
☆ Calibrate the previous ranking bug.
- To deal with previous ranking-related bugs, the following measures are taken:
- Only once after the patch will the best scores of songs and difficulties be uploaded to the ranking instead.
- Newly played songs and difficulty levels will be uploaded to the server normally.
☆ Zantetsuken has become sharper and sharper.
- After playing the Zantetsuken, you can enjoy the special performance on the result screen.
Changed files in this update