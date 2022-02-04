UPDATE 0.1.603

Hello friends.

We are glad to inform you that after a short break we are ready to present you the game update

Added Steam achievements

In the main menu there is a section of statistics

In cars, we added an odometer that shows the distance traveled on a given car

Improved the map

Fixed the balance of bots

Fixed a number of bugs

In development at this time is:

A system of friendly mobs that help protect the base from raids by unfriendly raiders. Friendly mobs will also have a number of interesting features.

A system of vehicular patrols that the player may encounter. Patrols can attack, pursue and otherwise interact with the player.

We carefully study your wishes on the gameplay component of the game. At the moment a package of fundamental changes to the game rules is being prepared. But this will require time and tests.

A secret location is being finalized.

Planning to introduce the game ranking system and Leaderboards Steam

In Development EasyAnti-cheat integration

Thank you for staying with us. Have a good game.

Regards, Street's Game.