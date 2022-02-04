Beta 2.11.4 Released

Share · View all patches · Build 8144141 · Last edited 4 February 2022 – 21:09:05 UTC by Wendy

In this week's release, we fixed another big chunk of issues and improved various parts of the game. We are planning for at least one more release in the 2.11.x series, so stay tuned for more!

Bonus Tip: I recently put out a new video showcasing some new tips and tricks as kind of an addendum to my beginner's guide video here:

YouTube

If you haven't watched the first video, check it out here:

YouTube

Bonus Promo: If you haven't checked out TARS yet, give it a whirl! It has improved by leaps and bounds over the last little while. TARS will even help with repetitive tasks like harvesting now! Check it out here:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=1218286592

Improvements

Protected items can now be used for dismantling as long as their durability is over 0.

Updated the accepted item list for item quests in challenge mode to include new items and items that exist in other island types.

The crafting and skill tooltips for reputation now take milestone modifiers/custom game options into account. (Thanks Kalako!)

Bug Fixes

Fixed picking up items via idling/moving not updating player weight sometimes. (Thanks WinterBearPark!)

Fixed magical malevolence properties not allowing gaining malignity when at maxed benignity among other issues. (Thanks Anketam!)

Fixed the magical "Aptitude" property not working for normal quality items. (Thanks DerSimon!)

Fixed gathered tiles not producing the correct resources when digging. (Thanks TheLukeyBoi!)

Fixed performance issues with fire and temperature. (Thanks Ursa!)

Fixed occasional tooltip errors in the mod manager menu when closing the steam overlay after uninstalling a mod.

Fixed certain items not always being removed when sailing to civilization if they were in a sub-container.

Fixed NPC inspections not working.

Fixed being able to occupy the same tile as creatures other than fish. (Thanks DerSimon!)

Fixed various tooltip errors.

Fixed an error when hovering over the merchant name in the "Mercantile" note. (Thanks Lardi!)

Fixed auto action hover item highlights not always matching the item that will be used.

Fixed island event messages being able to appear for players on other islands.

Fixed a possible error when using the upgrading action and other issues when attempting to use the action on a facing tile.

Fixed interrupt screens not allowing quickslots to be used afterward if using a hotkey for selecting a menu item. (Thanks NightsFire!)

Fixed an infinite loop when opening containers with no screen space left. (Thanks Shirow!)

Fixed the stepping into fire warning triggering even if the tile was blocked in some cases.

Balance

Increased the chances of gathering earthworms and added them to more tile types.

Increased the effectiveness of seed tiers for reputation gain bonuses. (Thanks DerSimon!)

Increased the maximum value for magical "Lightening" properties.

The added score reduction when playing challenge mode in real-time or simulated turns is now based on tick speed.

The score in challenge mode now decreases slower.

Modding

Speed up mod publishing by excluding the node_modules/@wayward folder.

Fixed issues creating new NPC types from mods.

Updated tsconfig.mod.base.json compile target to ES2021.

Technical

Improved performance of flow field in multiplayer games.

Mods

TARS

Fixed TARS trying to gather water while a solar still is blocking the tile.

Fixed TARS getting confused when trying to offer items to tame creatures.

Added a "Tame Creature" task.

Sped up planner calculations.

Learned how solar stills work.

Added a "Move to Creature" task.

Added "Harvester" mode.

Debug Tools