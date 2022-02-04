Ancient is OUT NOW!

We are so glad to be able to say that we're done! Ancient: Legacy of Azul is now out! Thank you so much for your support along the way and we look forward to hearing your thoughts on our game.

We plan on having a bundle including both the soundtrack and game, though the soundtrack for Ancient will not be available until February 7th. We plan on making this a "must purchase together" type of bundle with a 20% discount. Because the soundtrack won't be available right away, we will be making this bundle a "complete the set" bundle allowing those who purchase the game to be able and complete their bundle and receive the discount. We will be running it like this for a least a week to allow early purchasers a chance to get the OST at a discount if they so desire and then transition to the "must purchase together" at a later date.

Again, thank you so much for your support. We look forward to making more of our projects a reality in the future,