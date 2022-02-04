Version 1.091 Hotfix

Hello,
As is common in games, we managed fix one thing, and broke another. Hopefully this hotfix should resolve the issues a few users were seeing, along with a few other minor improvements.
- Calendar - The calendar screen will no longer freeze when selecting the tutorial for party invitations
- Incidents - Fixed reward and credibility check issues in the incidents 'Fishy Business', 'Some Light Reading', and 'Wise Investments'
- Incidents - Fixed the missing tooltip text in 'Courting Disaster'
- Incidents - Fixed several French misspellings throughout the game
Thanks again for your continued support,
- Luther
Changed files in this update