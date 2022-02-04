 Skip to content

Ambition: A Minuet in Power update for 4 February 2022

Version 1.091 Hotfix

As is common in games, we managed fix one thing, and broke another. Hopefully this hotfix should resolve the issues a few users were seeing, along with a few other minor improvements.

  • Calendar - The calendar screen will no longer freeze when selecting the tutorial for party invitations
  • Incidents - Fixed reward and credibility check issues in the incidents 'Fishy Business', 'Some Light Reading', and 'Wise Investments'
  • Incidents - Fixed the missing tooltip text in 'Courting Disaster'
  • Incidents - Fixed several French misspellings throughout the game

