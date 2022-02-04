Workshop support for Probably Enough Fish, and heading out of Early Access.

Steam workshop support is now available for Probably Enough Fish, which means you can now have scenes like the above containing swimming toasters, which are legally distinct from flying toasters. Feel free to either add more using the workshop upload tool, or request some on the discussion page.

I've uploaded four optional models to the workshop for people to play with, so check it out

There's also the option to pick a random colour scheme rather than being stuck with the same one all the time. Oh and a nice fade in, but you probably won't notice it.

As a further note, I'm going to be wrapping this up to take it out of Early Access so I can focus on the next project. I'll still be updating it from time to time, particularly if I have any good new ideas, but I want to write a game, I've started writing a game, and I'm going to finish it.

If there's any big bugs or features you want implemented please let me know in the comments. And thanks everyone for the support so far, you're all utterly fabulous.

Cheers,

-Ed