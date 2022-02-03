[Game Hotfix] - 494396

Hi everyone, just a small hotfix for some issues we've been seeing in the base game and Spaced Out!
Changes and Improvements
All versions
- Updated Chinese, Russian localizations to latest.
- Updated .pot file with latest strings to allow community translations to come up to date.
Fixes
All versions
- Fixed crash if an entity outside the grid tries to navigate somewhere.
- Remove skill point earned notification when a Duplicant dies.
- Fixed a number of crashes related to Duplicants being removed.
- Fixed crash that could occur when Duplicants enter the Temporal Tear.
Spaced Out! only
- Edited descriptions of Nuclear Fallout, Nuclear Waste, and Solid Nuclear Waste.
Changed depots in demo branch