Oxygen Not Included update for 3 February 2022

[Game Hotfix] - 494396

Build 8141843 · Last edited by Wendy

Hi everyone, just a small hotfix for some issues we've been seeing in the base game and Spaced Out!

Changes and Improvements

All versions
  • Updated Chinese, Russian localizations to latest.
  • Updated .pot file with latest strings to allow community translations to come up to date.

Fixes

All versions
  • Fixed crash if an entity outside the grid tries to navigate somewhere.
  • Remove skill point earned notification when a Duplicant dies.
  • Fixed a number of crashes related to Duplicants being removed.
  • Fixed crash that could occur when Duplicants enter the Temporal Tear.
Spaced Out! only
  • Edited descriptions of Nuclear Fallout, Nuclear Waste, and Solid Nuclear Waste.

