Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop update for 3 February 2022

Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop Update - February 3, 2022

Build 8141081

This is a minor patch with the following changes:

  • Fixed extra weapons being overridden by temporary weapons that should have acted as normal weapons.
  • Changing away from the temporary weapon switches to a different weapon consistently based on the type of swap rather than always switching to the secondary.
  • Added engine build number to leaderboard entry metadata.

Players and dedicated servers running the February 1st release are compatible with those running this release.

