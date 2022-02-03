 Skip to content

Mon Bazou update for 3 February 2022

Konig Update V1 - 0.253

KINDA IMPORTANT

  • A lot of new parts (Engine swap, Turbo, Seats, steering wheels, rims, strutbars, Swaybars, A-Arm, Nitrous, etc)
  • Multiples shocks like coilover with multiples settings, Toe/Camber adjustment
  • You can remove the Doors/Hood/Trunk/Seats
  • The weight of every item installed on the car is now calculated and adjusted for each part removed/installed
  • ABS Module added
  • "Bathroom scale" in the garage to weight parts
  • If you were at 50 friendship with Francis, you are now at 49..

COOL, I GUESS

  • Camera keybind in cars
  • Remember steering angle when getting out of a vehicle
  • Player needs get up slower while saving/gaming
  • [Konig] Button to change the Interior light (Door open, Always off, Always On)

OPTIMIZATION

  • Potato PC Mode added (Disable shadows & Auto-lights & City lights)

BUGS

  • Bug with multiple save stats & reward
  • Bug with the drag time overide every other times (First start you will have no time in Oval & Track)
  • Rust was still on the Exhaust of the OlTruck
  • No collider on the can sealer table at the Federation
  • Change the gear-ratio on the Konig (Manual transmission was to short)
  • Lights in Sugarshack/Garage was not ON after reload of the save
  • Spoiler & bumper could loose the glosiness and metalness after save/reload twice
  • Items acts a little weird over the water
  • Less bend in the sign when crashing into them (Less change to get the vehicle stuck)
  • Hoist puller could interact with the tires while equipped in hand
  • Got electric letter after calling it on another save
  • If you un-equip the spanner while looking at a bolt it stay greenish
  • You can still hear the bolt main menu when muter
  • Could loose stuff in the cottage floor

