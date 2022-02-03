Konig Update V1 - 0.253

KINDA IMPORTANT
- A lot of new parts (Engine swap, Turbo, Seats, steering wheels, rims, strutbars, Swaybars, A-Arm, Nitrous, etc)
- Multiples shocks like coilover with multiples settings, Toe/Camber adjustment
- You can remove the Doors/Hood/Trunk/Seats
- The weight of every item installed on the car is now calculated and adjusted for each part removed/installed
- ABS Module added
- "Bathroom scale" in the garage to weight parts
- If you were at 50 friendship with Francis, you are now at 49..
COOL, I GUESS
- Camera keybind in cars
- Remember steering angle when getting out of a vehicle
- Player needs get up slower while saving/gaming
- [Konig] Button to change the Interior light (Door open, Always off, Always On)
OPTIMIZATION
- Potato PC Mode added (Disable shadows & Auto-lights & City lights)
BUGS
- Bug with multiple save stats & reward
- Bug with the drag time overide every other times (First start you will have no time in Oval & Track)
- Rust was still on the Exhaust of the OlTruck
- No collider on the can sealer table at the Federation
- Change the gear-ratio on the Konig (Manual transmission was to short)
- Lights in Sugarshack/Garage was not ON after reload of the save
- Spoiler & bumper could loose the glosiness and metalness after save/reload twice
- Items acts a little weird over the water
- Less bend in the sign when crashing into them (Less change to get the vehicle stuck)
- Hoist puller could interact with the tires while equipped in hand
- Got electric letter after calling it on another save
- If you un-equip the spanner while looking at a bolt it stay greenish
- You can still hear the bolt main menu when muter
- Could loose stuff in the cottage floor
Changed files in this update