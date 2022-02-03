Patch 1.06 is here!

Brave warriors,
We are happy to announce that Patch 1.06 is now live!
Patch notes:
Gameplay
- "Currency Exchange" option in the shops is now available each time your warrior reaches level 10.
- Added '+' indicator for Gem tabs.
Bugs & Technical issues
- Fixed issue of House cosmetic not tracking progress.
- Fixed an issue where the Jewelry Tutorial would remain on between screens.
- Fixed Wind Gem description in various languages.
- Fixed text font size in the tutorial.
- Fixed an issue where skipping the tutorial would result in a black screen.
- Fixed arrows continuous SFX playing when your opponent dodged an attack.
- Fixed an issue where the quiver would show 1 extra arrow even though you ran out of arrows.
- Added translation for Party Match.
- Fixed an issue where the same quest would appear in both Daily Quests.
As always, your feedback is vital to the development of the game, so you are more than welcome to reach out to us in the various community channels and let us know of any issues you may have encountered:
Stay Vigilant!
