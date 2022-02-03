Challenge Mode and Sandbox update!

Happy February everybody! Making it Home version 1.3.0 is out now.

The list of changes is small, but they are significant. We noticed that you were not really playing the challenge modes much, other than the $10,000 sandbox, so the focus of this update is to try and improve the challenge mode.

We have made a few key changes. Firstly, we have reduced the number of challenge modes so there are now three challenges and one sandbox. Before there was just so much choice I think it was overwhelming.

Secondly, we have enabled more of the modifiers from the story campaign. Expect to see motherships, carrots and bridges in all the challenge modes (but not the sandbox).

Thirdly, we have removed the complete randomness from before. Instead we have hand crafted 69 sets of vehicle components which are picked at random. Each set has a sort of theme and tries to make you think about vehicle design differently. We wanted to give those of you who love optimising a vehicle design a new mini challenge just waiting for you each day if you fancy it.

Now this is rather experimental, we'll be keeping an eye on the leader boards, but do let us know what you think! Either here on Steam or on our Discord. Happy building!

v1.3.0 Patch Notes