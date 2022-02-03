Basault VR - Patch #2

Heyo,

Here's a little patch for people who had issues with the controls. Hope this will fix most of your issues!

FIRST AND MOST IMPORTANT: Due to the overwhelming majority of you who had trouble grabbing the etheral guns, I have moved them FROM BEHIND THE HIPS to THE CENTER OF THE CHEST. Hopefully this will be more reliable for most of you as these guns are meant to be a "Oh shit I dropped my gun I need a backup" and not a "Let me bend down for 2 minutes trying to spawn that piece of shit"

Other changes include:

The ability to grab a gun from the other hand without throwing it

An indicator to where the grappling cable will land to help you aim them

A tool in the settings to hide these indicators and to change the angle at which the grappling hook is deployed

Set default turn controls from "OFF" to "30 Degrees"

Fixed recoil issues with the first etheral pistols

Here are issues I am aware of that I am working on:

You can't reliably grab a gun that is stacked on another. This is essential for dual wielding when reloading and I don't want throwing the gun in the air to catch it to be your only option (even though it IS pretty sick).

When launching the game when Steam VR is not already launched you need to click on the game's window to get sound. Pretty minor issue, but also pretty annoying, I'll try my best to get it fixed soon.

Sometimes when switching hands with a weapon the slide isn't responsive. This has always been an issue but it is more noticeable now that you can grab your weapon from one hand to another.

So yeah, pretty much it, if anything else is bothering you let me know, I want to make the experience as smooth and reliable for you folks.

Thank you and take care!

Stalagmite VR