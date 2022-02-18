Version 1.2.3 Is Here!

Long time no see, fellow Questers 📜
we're coming to you with good news! The Unexpected Quest Version 1.2.3 is OUT NOW!
If its great title hasn't convinced you yet, we are certain its features will:
- 2 chapters with new gameplay and objects (in total, that's about an additional 1,5 hours of gameplay!)
- A compendium with detailed information about the game mechanics and the strategy guide
- 8 downloadable wallpapers and 8 music videos from the game
- Access to concept art and some development videos
- Advanced options dialog with UI scaling and other improvements
Let us know what you think, but most importantly ... Have Fun!⚒️
Changed files in this update