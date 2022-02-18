 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Unexpected Quest update for 18 February 2022

Version 1.2.3 Is Here!

Share · View all patches · Build 8138800 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Long time no see, fellow Questers 📜

we're coming to you with good news! The Unexpected Quest Version 1.2.3 is OUT NOW!

If its great title hasn't convinced you yet, we are certain its features will:

  • 2 chapters with new gameplay and objects (in total, that's about an additional 1,5 hours of gameplay!)
  • A compendium with detailed information about the game mechanics and the strategy guide
  • 8 downloadable wallpapers and 8 music videos from the game
  • Access to concept art and some development videos
  • Advanced options dialog with UI scaling and other improvements

Let us know what you think, but most importantly ... Have Fun!⚒️

Changed files in this update

The Unexpected Quest (Windows) Depot 1307671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.