Version 2022-001 Released!

2022-001 (03-02-2022):

ADD: Added a SimpleFlips logo for cars, with permission from SimpleFlips.

ADD: Zoom levels 0.5 and 0.75 added for high resolutions.

CHANGE: Culling distance adjusted slightly to reduce pop-in when travelling at high speeds.

CHANGE: You can now right click or press X on gamepad(Xbox) to go back on the car logo roulette.

CHANGE: You can use your gamepads D-Pad on some menus to snap the cursor to buttons now. The D-Pad no longer just moves the cursor slowly.

FIX: You no longer have to click twice when scrolling through car logos to loop back to the first logo.

FIX: Fixed some text belonging to the Xbox version of the game showing in the Steam release.