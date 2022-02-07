 Skip to content

Blackwind update for 7 February 2022

Blackwind Patch Notes 1.0.2

_Blackwind Protocol: Updating… Updating… Updated.

Blackwind Patch 1.0.2 …

… Released._

Attention Battleframe Pilots!

We want to, firstly, thoroughly thank everyone who provided our team with feedback on the Blackwind release! The development team has been working incredibly hard to resolve the community’s concerns promptly, and we are proud to announce that we have delivered the first patch for Blackwind!

The focus for this patch was for quick turnaround with the key presented issues, and so you can now expect…

  1. Adjusted the camera positioning to improve gameplay.
  2. Reduced repetitive one liner voice overs.
  3. Provided a mini-map for outdoor environments.
  4. Resolved crashes at certain checkpoints.
  5. Added the ability to teleport the drone back to the player when it's too far to re-join.

Additionally, if you do not want to listen to Jimmy’s commentary, you can turn it off in the “Options” menu

Please continue to report any issues to our team support@blowfishstudios.com.

Wish you luck!

