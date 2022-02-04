January Update Patch 1

General
Updated
- Hide Supporter verification code if not a Supporter
- Lock Roll and Pitch rotation for characters (causing titled character bug)
Fixed
- Potential crash fix on host migration
- Multiple crash fixes
- Fixed NVG offset on helmet (fixes floating headwear)
Removed
- Performance profiler capture from settings menu (may have contributed to overall performance loss)
Gameplay
Updated
- FBI HRT ballistic shield matches regular ballistic shield hitbox dimensions
Fixed
- Fixed an issue where interaction would not work sometimes
- Fixed an issue where evidence items would not be recoverable if an evidence bag is covering the interaction point
- Potential fix for items not equipping if said item’s class was not loaded
- Fixed an issue where a grenade could be released whilst in low ready
- Fixed an issue where grenades could sometimes go geometry (walls, doors, etc)
- Fixed an issue where trap cables would not sometimes simulate properly
- Fixed pistol equipped with shield disappearing and reappearing on alternating frames
- Fixed an issue where the hand could be shot while using the FBI HRT ballistic shield
-
Graphics
New
- Spawn blood effects when hitting players
AI
Improved
- Improved line of sight checks to reduce instances of AI seeing their enemies through walls
Fixed
- Multiple crash fixes for AI
- Fixed an issue where AI would not use their unalerted/alerted perception logic (only triggered by noise)
HUD
Fixed
- Fixed an issue where equipped player gear would occasionally not display on paper doll.
Performance
Improved
- Scale relevant AI tick rate based on distance
Networking
Improved
- Replication performance (Hosts should now have a considerable performance boost, especially in full lobbies)
Fixed
- Fixed an issue where an objective status would not sync when migrating hosts
- Various networking fixes and improvements
Weapons
Updated
- Increased SBR-300 damage
- BCM MK1 fire rate now matches HK416’s fire rate
Fixed
- Fixed MP5 mag in and mag out using wrong sounds
- Fixed ATACR optic not having secondary tilt for SR16
Physics
- Physics items (shells, grenades, taser doors, projectiles) now have character interaction disabled
- Removed pawn interaction physics off incapacitated humans
SFX
- Slight attenuation bump to C2 and beanbag shotgun
- Prevent certain weapons from severely blowing out mix
- Weapon fire can now be heard from a greater distance than before
Localization
- Updated Korean translations
Lobby
- Fixed buzzer sound playing when shooting the civilian target when timer was not running
- Coffee Machine nasty bugs cleanout:
- Fixed an issue where non-host players could not interact with the machine
- Fixed an issue where the coffee machine could deadlock forever if interaction was spammed
- Fixed an issue where interaction spam and network latency could cause multiple coffee cups to be spawned at once
- Fixed an issue where the coffee drinker could still interact with the machine whilst drinking their beverage
- Fixed an issue where coffee machine SFX would not play for clients
- Fixed an issue where the coffee machine would not reset when cup is left unattended beyond its max allowed time limit (causing deadlocked coffee machine)
- Fixed an issue where interacting with unrelated parts of the coffee machine would trigger other parts of the coffee machine (especially when interaction is spammed)
Wenderly Hills Hotel -- 'Checkin' In'
New
- Add static TV sound source to bar
Updated
- Reduced suspects on Raid
Removed
- Hotel briefing audio
Fixed
- Fixed multiple sound sources not playing
213 Park Homes -- 'Twisted Nerve'
Updated
- Reduced AI unalerted sight range on meth
- Blocking volumes to backgarden of fumigated house (fixes falling into the void)
Removed
- Outside AI spawns on Raid
4U Gas Station -- 'Thank You, Come Again'
New
- Added main room radio tune to Gas
