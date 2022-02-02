 Skip to content

Hubris Playtest update for 2 February 2022

hubris closed beta demo

Share · View all patches · Build 8132675 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Runs completely on open XR so now has native support for every HMD that currently supports the standard (Index, HTC Vive, HTC Vive Prom, Reverb 2, Rift S, Quest 2, Pimax, …. )

• Added seated play mode option

• Added subtitling (Currently only English more languages coming soon)

• Added comfort options (Movement vignetting, smooth turn, …)

• Added some alternative movement control options HMD vs Controller movement

• Added ability to hide or show climbing helpers

• Added a collectible resource for later weapon upgrading

• Polished control of the Straddle carrier movement

• Changed and polished the Floating rocks jumping puzzle

• Many more minor changes that improved performance and graphics

Changed files in this update

Hubris Playtest Content Depot 1850501
  • Loading history…
