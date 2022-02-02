English
#########System###############
If the binding skill's target is not an enemy, it will just report no effect on the target.
I don't know how it is possible to let this skill target non-enemy targets. But, I added code here to prevent a weird crash.
Further investigation may be required to understand the nature of this anomaly. (All current clues are based on 客官不可以's bug report.)
Update: The mystery is solved, see the debug section.
A captured enemy may not drop certain loot anymore. (You can't capture a bear while also getting the bear's fur as loot.)
Added state animation for drunk.
#########Debug###############
Fixed a bug that causes certain weapon loots not to drop from defeated enemies.
Fixed a bug that free action that switches target between friend/foe may cause target error afterward. (Thanks to 客官不可以's bug report on a weird targeting behavior.)
简体中文
#########System###############
如果封印术的目标不是敌人，那么将会直接报告封印术无效，而不再运行后续的代码。
我不知道这个技能怎么会指向非敌人的目标的。但是，我在这里加入了这段代码用于防止游戏崩溃。
可能需要对此异常进行后续的进一步调查。（目前的线索基于客官不可以的BUG报告。）
更新：破案了，详情见DEBUG部分。
被成功捕捉的敌人现在可能不会掉落某些物品。（你不能在抓住一只熊的同时获得这只熊身上的皮毛。）
加入了酒醉状态的状态动画。
#########Debug###############
修复了一个导致部分武器未能正确地从被击败的敌人身上掉落的BUG。
修复了一个可以切换敌我目标的自由动作可能导致后续的目标指向发生错误的BUG。（感谢客官不可以提供的关于奇怪的目标选择BUG的线索）
[Neolithic]To the End update for 2 February 2022
Update, Version 20220202
English
Changed files in this update