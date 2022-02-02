 Skip to content

Don't Starve Together update for 2 February 2022

[Game Hotfix] 494138

[Game Hotfix] 494138

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Restored the Pigman behavior of commenting when a survivor is near, but not too near, the Pigman.
  • Fixed a bug where a decorated spider den's ground creep radius would reset on load.
  • Fixed a bug where Mightiness would pause forever if Wolfgang got hit while changing form.
  • Fixed the “Pick/Axe” work multiplier to not use a rounded value. This increases Wes and mighty Wolfgang to do 1 and 2 units of work respectively, instead of just under those values.
  • Fixed a bug when mining the center part of a Charged Glassy Rock.
  • Fixed a bug where a client could send a console command that crashes the server.
  • Fixed a rare crash while raising and lower sails
  • The three Fountain of Knowledges are now generated to be spawned in the world.
  • Ctrl+V will no longer toggle between Remote and Local commands in the console command window.
  • Note for modders: The video player can now play videos located in the mod’s directory.

