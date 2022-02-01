 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

House update for 1 February 2022

Patch 1.5.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8127868 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some of these changes have already been implemented, but I'm going to condense them all here. We have more bugfixes & balance changes on the way, but here is a comprehensive list of what has changed so far. Patch notes contain spoilers for 1.5.

Patch Notes

  • The piano demon will no longer follow you out of rooms
  • Pressing S while holding wine
  • You can now speak to dad while he is squirming
  • Playing Grandma’s song will now summon her if you play it before 2AM
  • Adjusted the Piano Demon speed
  • Adjusted the Lady Spirit speed
  • Talking to The Seamstress has been streamlined
  • Fixed an issue that caused the cat not to spawn in the tv scene, despite being saved
  • Fixed some sound mixing issues
  • Fixed an issue that allowed players to change the channel after selecting Tabby/Melody channels on TV
  • Fixed an issue that caused the doll to disappear when picked up
  • Fixed an issue that caused mom’s chat box interface to not appear
  • Fixed an issue that caused the “toggle fullscreen” button not to work
  • Fixed an issue that caused the achievement “Hey Girl,” to not unlock
  • Fixed an issue that caused the tv scene to stop taking inputs
  • Fixed an issue where loading Tabby’s loop from the TV scene would cause the lights in the hallway to remain off
  • Fixed an issue where if you died in Tabby's loop you would restart as Melody

Changed files in this update

House Content Depot 1444351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.