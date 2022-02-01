Patch 1.5.1

Some of these changes have already been implemented, but I'm going to condense them all here. We have more bugfixes & balance changes on the way, but here is a comprehensive list of what has changed so far. Patch notes contain spoilers for 1.5.
Patch Notes
- The piano demon will no longer follow you out of rooms
- Pressing S while holding wine
- You can now speak to dad while he is squirming
- Playing Grandma’s song will now summon her if you play it before 2AM
- Adjusted the Piano Demon speed
- Adjusted the Lady Spirit speed
- Talking to The Seamstress has been streamlined
- Fixed an issue that caused the cat not to spawn in the tv scene, despite being saved
- Fixed some sound mixing issues
- Fixed an issue that allowed players to change the channel after selecting Tabby/Melody channels on TV
- Fixed an issue that caused the doll to disappear when picked up
- Fixed an issue that caused mom’s chat box interface to not appear
- Fixed an issue that caused the “toggle fullscreen” button not to work
- Fixed an issue that caused the achievement “Hey Girl,” to not unlock
- Fixed an issue that caused the tv scene to stop taking inputs
- Fixed an issue where loading Tabby’s loop from the TV scene would cause the lights in the hallway to remain off
- Fixed an issue where if you died in Tabby's loop you would restart as Melody
