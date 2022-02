Hello,

Here's a quick patch that's mainly for Oculus players, for who the gun's angle don't feel quite right. I have added an option in the settings to adjust the gun pitch.

This was the most crucial fix I needed to implement as soon as I could. Next I will be working on grabbing guns reliably when they are too close to each other and menu buttons responsiveness.

Thank you all so much for being here, I hope you're having fun swinging and shooting!

Stalagmite VR