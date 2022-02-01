Hi all! I hope you enjoy ongoing Lunar Sales and find many interesting games. Meanwhile, we are working hard on adding a few specific mechanics related to Stealth.

As a side-product of experimenting with the Ambush feature (in which invisible units can surprise enemy groups) we created yet another stealth-specific skill - Illusions. A spellcaster can create multiple copies of itself and those copies can move and attack (but won't cause any damage) as normal units. Now the guess-game begins...

On another note - we soon plan to increase prices of some of our games. The main reason being record-breaking inflation and, as such, rising costs of development and assets. I sincerely don't know how much we will push our prices up, but we will try to keep it to a minimum.

Take care,

Les & AOF Team