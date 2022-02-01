 Skip to content

Boxing Club Manager update for 1 February 2022

Thanks for your support.

Here are the latest improvements as a result of your valuable feedback.

  • Ranking added to the Roster screen
  • Ranking added to the Pre-fight screen
  • Attribute increase rate in General Training doubled
  • Recruitment Drive reset fixed
  • Issues with scoring as a result of the skip fight and skip next round button should now be fixed. This may have also fixed other issues with wrong score results being displayed.
  • Both fighters now have their durability boosted on a knockdown

Changed files in this update

Boxing Club Manager 32bit Depot 1652492
Boxing Club Manager 64bit Depot 1652493
Boxing Club Manager Mac Depot 1652494
