Thanks for your support.
Here are the latest improvements as a result of your valuable feedback.
- Ranking added to the Roster screen
- Ranking added to the Pre-fight screen
- Attribute increase rate in General Training doubled
- Recruitment Drive reset fixed
- Issues with scoring as a result of the skip fight and skip next round button should now be fixed. This may have also fixed other issues with wrong score results being displayed.
- Both fighters now have their durability boosted on a knockdown
Changed files in this update