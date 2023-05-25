All Aboard! Railway Empire 2 and the Official Guides have left the Station!

All Aboard! Railway Empire 2 has left the Station. Next Stop? You Decide!

The second iteration of hit railway management franchise arrives in digital storefronts today

Hopeful entrepreneurs can begin staking their claim as a magnate in the golden age of locomotives. Take on the role of a railway tycoon and build the most expansive transportation empire across over 250 cities throughout North America and Europe. Manage resources, construct tracks, and grow ever-evolving cities to build the greatest railway network the world has ever seen!

Building on the success of its predecessor, Railway Empire 2 brings the same immersive gameplay and 60 historically accurate locomotives along with *new content and expanded features including 4-player cooperative multiplayer, improved track construction, a five-chapter campaign, 14 scenarios, free play, and new construction modes.**

Railway Empire 2 is out now on Steam, with Xbox Game Pass for console and PC Game Pass for PC and is available on Epic Games Store, and PlayStation 4|5, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles (supported through Smart Delivery).

The title will be released on Nintendo Switch™ June 22, 2023.

Included in the Deluxe Edition are two exclusive locomotive skins, three station skins, a company HQ building skin, as well as the digital soundtrack.

Features

History in the making: In 1830 at the dawn of the age of railways, build a grand railway empire from scratch and choose from 60 detailed, historic locomotives that you can customize with your preferred colors and company initials.

In 1830 at the dawn of the age of railways, build a grand railway empire from scratch and choose from 60 detailed, historic locomotives that you can customize with your preferred colors and company initials. A sprawling landscape: Huge and detailed game world covering the whole of the USA and Europe in one single map each*, as well as more detailed regional maps.

Huge and detailed game world covering the whole of the USA and Europe in one single map each*, as well as more detailed regional maps. Endless Possibilities: Choose how you want to play from the 5-chapter campaign set across iconic regions of Europe and the US, 14 scenarios, the customizable free play mode, the relaxing construction mode, and co-op multiplayer* for up to 4 players controlling the same railway company.

Choose how you want to play from the 5-chapter campaign set across iconic regions of Europe and the US, 14 scenarios, the customizable free play mode, the relaxing construction mode, and co-op multiplayer* for up to 4 players controlling the same railway company. Improved track construction: Laying Tracks is easier than ever with automatically placed signals, bridges that can hold more than 4 tracks, train stations with up to 8 tracks and new train station attachments to customize your stations. The land also adapts to your track layout as your tracks cross mountains, valley and plains.

Laying Tracks is easier than ever with automatically placed signals, bridges that can hold more than 4 tracks, train stations with up to 8 tracks and new train station attachments to customize your stations. The land also adapts to your track layout as your tracks cross mountains, valley and plains. Enjoy the view: Ride along your train and see the landscape rush by from the inside of the wagons or from the front seat in the driver’s compartment of the steam engine.*

*Denotes features not available on Nintendo Switch edition.

Railway Empire 2 - The Official Guides arrived at the Station

The latest Express train has brought with it an important package: The Official Guides for Railway Empire 2!

Whether you'd like more insight into your trains, details on the games content, or tips for the campaign, the Official Guides will set you right on track.

Join us in unboxing the guides over on our Youtube channel:

👇 👇 👇



You can grab your own bundle digitally via Steam, available along with the release of the game for 14,99 $/€.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/8861/

The physical version will be available later in June for 24,99 $/€.