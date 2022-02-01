 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Malice & Greed update for 1 February 2022

Lag / Crash Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 8122639 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A large lag spike involving a recent change to legendary items is now fixed.

If you found the game crashing or hanging when entering an event at seemingly random points during a run, this has been resolved.

Changed files in this update

Malice & Greed Content Depot 1566091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.