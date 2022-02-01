Second Kind of Update! :D

So, this is just a boring/routine update, to deal with some teeny glitches that people encountered and reported to me via the forums.

The New Stuff:

-Fixed Man-Eating Plant Glitch. Hopefully. You guys were right--it was a graphical error. And totally my fault for being an absent-minded person. XD

-Fixed bug where Laz has lizard face in human form.

Stuff We're Still Working On:

-Haven't fixed the QuickLoad glitch yet. Still trying to figure out what exactly was wrong with it.

-Didn't add the "F4 Makes the Game FullScreen" bit yet because I'm not sure where to add it... Like, probably somewhere during Helga's opening tutorial, but where exactly in that jumbled mess it should go, is anybody's guess. @_@

Otherwise, hope you guys enjoy! :D Be sure to report any more bugs and errors you find to the Bug Report Thread in the forums! Bye for now! ^w^