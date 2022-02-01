New Patch Update

Dear Fans,
Thank you for playing THE SAND MAN.
The following changes have been made in this patch.
- Changed the processing of staff credits.
- Fixed a bug where the Sandman would sometimes not chase player.
Thank you for your continued support!
