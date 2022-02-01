GUNGUNGUN 1.3 UPDATE + BIG NEWS :)

Heya guys, long time no talk. Got some big news for everyone!
1.3 Release Notes
- Engine updated to GMStudio 2 (save files and progress should be unaffected)
- Some hats have been replaced with newer, shinier hats!
- Hats are now more reasonably priced
- Misc. game logic and rare crash causes fixed
Also....
The Gun Gals were featured in a crossover comic with Tom n Artie! Check our feature and read the full series on Tapas here: https://tapas.io/episode/1322038?fbclid=IwAR1dyBawFI_kYmHx0hAzlkFcazPCMu5NRlWQDF7hFDKiQkpV81UrVXuBMDo
And in other news....
GUNGUNGUN is now available for digital purchase on SWITCH, PLAYSTATION 4, and PLAYSTATION 5!
Pick up a copy for portable or big screen play!
SWITCH
PLAYSTATION 4 and PLAYSTATION 5
and ICYMI:
Mystery Egg Games is now working on a new title: HERO.EXE!
Follow our progress on our socials and Steam page!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1302770/HeroEXE/
Changed files in this update