GUNGUNGUN update for 1 February 2022

GUNGUNGUN 1.3 UPDATE + BIG NEWS :)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Heya guys, long time no talk. Got some big news for everyone!

1.3 Release Notes

  • Engine updated to GMStudio 2 (save files and progress should be unaffected)
  • Some hats have been replaced with newer, shinier hats!
  • Hats are now more reasonably priced
  • Misc. game logic and rare crash causes fixed

Also....

The Gun Gals were featured in a crossover comic with Tom n Artie! Check our feature and read the full series on Tapas here: https://tapas.io/episode/1322038?fbclid=IwAR1dyBawFI_kYmHx0hAzlkFcazPCMu5NRlWQDF7hFDKiQkpV81UrVXuBMDo

And in other news....

GUNGUNGUN is now available for digital purchase on SWITCH, PLAYSTATION 4, and PLAYSTATION 5!

Pick up a copy for portable or big screen play!

SWITCH



PLAYSTATION 4 and PLAYSTATION 5

and ICYMI:

Mystery Egg Games is now working on a new title: HERO.EXE!

Follow our progress on our socials and Steam page!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1302770/HeroEXE/

