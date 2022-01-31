Northernfolk!

The Trickster God - Loki, seems to have his eye fixed on Frozenheim update 0.7 - Kairve Saga. More bug reports keep coming in, and we're as much grateful for the fact that you're sending them in, as we are sorry that your experience with the game has not been spotless. We keep on tracking those pesky bugs, and squishing them one by one. Hear that, Loki? You. Shall. Not. Win! Today's Hotfix 0.7.2 tackles the following issues:

Bugfixes and enhancements:

Fixed quest progression issues in campaign 1

Fixed ship expedition on campaign 3

Fixed gates not opening in campaign 4

Added a possible fix for crashes in campaign 4

Fixed stacking of obelisks effects

That's it for today, Northernfolk, thank you for your continuous support and understanding, and may Odin protect you.

Truly yours,

Paranoid Interactive & Hyperstrange