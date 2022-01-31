Exoblast 1.0

Glad to see you, pilots!

First things first, we wanted to say thank you.

You have been a really supportive community for a year and half now. Without you, this game would not be what it is today. The many hours of reading your feedback, discussing the possibilities with you, all support you have given us, we have translated into Exoblast.

This is not over yet!

We want to continue Exoblast's development, add content, improve features, add modes, develop a competitive scenes among the community, organise tournaments and events.

We also want to release the game on other devices, like smartphones or consoles, which will take time.

For now, we need your help to push Exoblast's community forward. May you be someone competitive, a streamer, casual gamer or just curious, give us your opinion on the game, bring out your friends and keep giving us your feedback.

A game without gamers is worthless, you are the key component of Exoblast.

New menu and navigation!

As we promised, we made brand new menus, easy to navigate with both mouse and controller. It was a really hard process to figure out how to make it fluent for you to go through.

We hope you all like it!

New GOAL animation!

To improve the feeling you get when you land a ball in your opponent's goal, we made a brand new animation that cannot be missed.

Data wipe!

Until now the game was in early access, datas evolved a lot and it is not relevant to keep the old data.

To start anew with a competitive season and to give you the best experience for old and new players, we wiped the data so everyone will start from the same level..

DLCs for ship's skins and announcers! (to support us)

Here is a really important subject we need to talk about.

While developping Exoblast, we considered many possibilities about the business model. At first, we wanted it to be free to play because it felt pretty common to do so.

But, because of the game's evolution, we decided to remove what was F2P to become entirely free, so no one is left appart in the matchmaking.

However the creation and maintenance of a game is onerous and needs a form of revenue, so we would like to propose skin DLCs for sale tu support the development team and the data fees.

These DLC packs will not change gameplay in any way and are completely optional.

They give you skins for all your ships, as well as the visual customization of the announcers that are in the game (Goal, Smash Shield, X5, X10, Max Speed ​​and Destroyed).

From now on, you can destroy your opponents with style. Let's see how it looks!

When unicorns beat the ship out of you!





You don't like cute stuff and prefer deadly scary demons?





Well, the Vampire pack and the Unicorn pack are available on steam this week!

Season 1 and tournaments!

We want to encourage you to go on rankedmode and become the very best pilot.

At the end of the first season, we will organize a tournament starring the 24 best players who reached the top of the tower. The tournament will be broadcasted on Twitch by MisterMV, and everyone will receive gifts.

You have from February 1st to May 1st to rank yourself! We will anounce the pilots who reached top 24 during May's first week, along with the tournament date.

What's next!

To your controller, we have a first event where you can win DLC skins we talked just before.

The WANTED event will take place from the 1st of February to the 6th of February.

Take down two french streamers, Mister MV and Shisheyu, while they stream to get a free skin pack! Every details are explained on our Discord server : https://discord.gg/udndb6NS3T

Thank you again for your support.

See you in the arena, pilots!