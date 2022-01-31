ADDITION, BUG FIXES and OPTIMIZATIONS

ADDITION
- You can now use the keyboard input "Return" to pass the dialog.
BUG FIXES
- The letter W of "WARNING! You are in fight..." is no more cut by the menu line that goes down vertically.
- When you open the goal window the green FX appears sometimes, due to the validation of the goal. Now the goal window will be open automatically when you complete a goal.
- With gamepad in auto aim when we move Cubi during the auto aim targetting a target there are no more shaking.
- Damage[Stat] text in character info window "Info" page is now well displayed, it's now equal to 0.25 and not 0.025.
- The white shield in the the "Security Gateway 5", "Between Security Gateway 3" and the "Security Gateway 6" have now a feedback when the player is well in.
OPTIMIZATIONS
- Material of prism activate and prism side FX are now the same.
- Material of dangerous block and moving dangerous block are now the same.
- All dangerous and destructible blocks aren't cast and received shadow anymore (that's change nothing in the visual of the game, because by default they dont display shadows).
Changed files in this update