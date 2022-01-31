Version Beta 1.8.4 Update (And event winners)

Share · View all patches · Build 8118359 · Last edited 31 January 2022 – 14:59:17 UTC by Wendy

Features:

Added online leaderboards for all challenges and endless run modes!



You can see leaderboards by going to Start>Funmode>Online Leaderboards

Added better text engine renderer (for narrator). You can add a lot of cool effects.



This is all possible because of the new scribble engine. So thanks to those people who provided open source code for this engine.

Things you can perform with this new engine:

[/] - Reset all effects

[[ - Add a bracket

[<name of font>] - Change font (available ones: fnt_classic, fnt_cool1, fnt_cool2 (default), fnt_gamemode, fnt_death, fnt_skip, fnt_secret1, fnt_multiplayerfont, fnt_complete, fnt_mainmenu

[<name of colour>] - Change color of the text (read more here about gamemaker colors)

[#<hex code>] - Change color by using hex code.

[d#<decimal>] - Change color by using BRG hex code. (Gamemaker uses BRG!!!! NOT RGB!)

[<name of sprite>,<image>,<speed>] - Draw a sprite, putting custom frame and speed is not required (you can draw any sprite from the game, totally not op)

Alignment:

[fa_left] - Align text to the left

[fa_center] - Align text to the center

[fa_right] - Align text to the right

[fa_top] - Align text to the top

[fa_middle] - Align text to the middle

Transformation:

[scale,<factor>] - Scale up text/sprites

[slant] - Set text to look "Italic"

Effects:

[wave] - Adds a wave effect

[shake] - Adds a shake effect

[wobble] - Adds a wobble effect (rotates back and forth)

[pulse] - Adds a pulsing effect (heart beat effect in a way)

[wheel] - Text circles by its origin

[jitter] - Adds a jitter effect (text scales erratically)

[blink] - Adds a blinking effect (Text flashes on/off)

[rainbow] - Adds a rainbow effect

[cycle,<hue1>,<hue2>,<hue3>,<hue4>] - Similar to rainbow effect, except you can choose your own colors to cycle through. Limited up to 4 colors!

Most of the effects are covered here, but if you want a more detailed look into effects, read here.

Added new levels, rewards for calendar

February will have a lot of cool rewards, and most importantly, new music too!

Each month in the calendar will have their own songs, you can listen to the newest one here. Or perhaps if you are interested, you can buy the soundtrack here.

Slippery Challenge Event Winners!

10 days ago I hosted an event where people could win TCC OST keys, Surviving Mars and PC Building Simulator, this event had the largest prize pool to this date, and rewards were worth over 50$!

These winners are!

1st dha - 60.73s - Reward: Surviving Mars + TCC OST

2nd toiletbread (or sterraso on steam) - 61.78s PC Building Simulator + TCC OST

3rd Monst2r - 86.45s TCC OST

(Fourth place is KD10 with 94.39, just giving him a little credit for participating too)

Congrats to both dha and tolietbread for having absolutely insane runs on this challenge, it was suprising to see the last level be performed so efficiently, especially where the level is small full with troops.

Other:

Updated engine from GMS 2.3.7 to GMS 2022.1, which brings some compiler updates and collision precision updates. Oh, and thanks to this update, game's file size is decreased too!

Added new levels for endless run

Balanced endless run difficulty

Nerfed Ladder Challenge levels at the end

Bugfixes: