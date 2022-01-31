Update V0.17

NEW FEATURES :
Gameplay :
- Added a radial menu for boosters (Super Candies), you can now choose the appropriate time to use them. (You may need to reset your input binding in settings menu)
- Collected Super Candies are now stored instead of being consumed immediately.
- Players start the game with one super candy of each type.
Statistics and ranking :
- Added a ranking system. Players start with 100 score points (lower score). This is not really a score, it's more a "value" system (I'll rename it later)..
- At the end of a match, players win or lose points based on the amount of points they earned during the match and the rank of their opponents.
- The global amount of points give a rank. (Bronze to Diamond)
- Rank is also showed in the lobby (Specific avatar background color)
- You will get some points playing alone against bots but it's just for testing it will be removed later.
- Add Stats : (Points per hour, Goals per hour, Win/Loss ratio)
- Note : Stats will be resetted later so don't take it seriously ...
Penality system :
- If a player leaves a match before the end and does not reconnect, it will lower his overall score (and also his rank).
- You doesn't lose points if you stop a match and you're alone against bots.
- You do not lose points if you join a game in progress and lose it.
FIXES :
- Emoctiones animations weren't replicated for other players
- Default Region is now on "ALL" by default
- Credit menu was disapearing when pressing esc key, making impossible to get back to the main menu.
- Camera didn't take the correct position after being knocked down.
- Other player was looping a runing animation when loosing a round instead of walking.
- Saved mouse sensitivity wasn't loaded when you started a match.
Changed files in this update