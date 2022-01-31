 Skip to content

No Fair Play update for 31 January 2022

Update V0.17

Share · View all patches · Build 8117645 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW FEATURES :

Gameplay :
  • Added a radial menu for boosters (Super Candies), you can now choose the appropriate time to use them. (You may need to reset your input binding in settings menu)
  • Collected Super Candies are now stored instead of being consumed immediately.
  • Players start the game with one super candy of each type.
Statistics and ranking :
  • Added a ranking system. Players start with 100 score points (lower score). This is not really a score, it's more a "value" system (I'll rename it later)..
  • At the end of a match, players win or lose points based on the amount of points they earned during the match and the rank of their opponents.
  • The global amount of points give a rank. (Bronze to Diamond)
  • Rank is also showed in the lobby (Specific avatar background color)
  • You will get some points playing alone against bots but it's just for testing it will be removed later.
  • Add Stats : (Points per hour, Goals per hour, Win/Loss ratio)
  • Note : Stats will be resetted later so don't take it seriously ...
Penality system :
  • If a player leaves a match before the end and does not reconnect, it will lower his overall score (and also his rank).
  • You doesn't lose points if you stop a match and you're alone against bots.
  • You do not lose points if you join a game in progress and lose it.

FIXES :

  • Emoctiones animations weren't replicated for other players
  • Default Region is now on "ALL" by default
  • Credit menu was disapearing when pressing esc key, making impossible to get back to the main menu.
  • Camera didn't take the correct position after being knocked down.
  • Other player was looping a runing animation when loosing a round instead of walking.
  • Saved mouse sensitivity wasn't loaded when you started a match.

