Scoop Kick! has now released!

Take advantage of the limited time release sale and snag the game for a cheaper price!

As a solo dev, this is very exciting. I hope everyone will enjoy the game as much as I enjoyed making it. I tested the game profusely with my friends, but there's always the chance some glitches slipped through the cracks, so please don't hesitate to report any oddities you may encounter!

Happy Scoopin' and Kickin', stay tuned for more info!