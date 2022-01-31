Lily's Well - Version 1.1 Update

Thank you all for your support with Lily's Well! I never would've expected all the love it's gotten and it warms my heart to know you've enjoyed your playthrough! Version 1.1 is now here with extra content, bug fixes, and some quality of life changes!
Lily's Well Version 1.1 Changelog
- Fixed bug that allows players to get the knife again after losing it
- (Hopefully) Fixed bug that rarely caused the RPG Maker MV Airship to spawn after a Dead End
- New splash screens have been added that play before the title screen.
- Deleted white line that accidentally made it into the final kitchen background.
- Made it easier to find the Knitting Needles.
- The key in the kitchen actually disappears when you take it.
- Made secret adjustments that make it easier to get the car event.
- Fixed softlock caused by using the Knife on the vines.
- Added the ability to use the item that can be used on the river from the bridge.
- Changed the pause menu UI in order to actually get the costumes to work.
- Alternate unlockable costumes are now available through Lily's wardrobe.
- Added the ability to throw out unwanted rope materials via the trash can by the road.
- Added another hidden ending.
- Added new cutscene image for Alt End 3
- Fixed bug that caused the numbers that were previously input into the safe to randomly change.
- Fixed bug that would sometimes cause the eyes in the woods to not appear when they should.
- More rooms are now accessible through the Master ID card.
- Attempted to purge the ghost haunting the files from my computer. It broke a beer bottle and threatened to "cut me up like a pig in a slaughterhouse". Got one of those astrology chicks to bribe it with scratcher tickets from the local gas station to make it leave my workspace. She told me that it might come back if it doesn't win anything, but I at least managed to buy time to get the build out before it could reattach itself to my computer and infect other people like a terrible creepypasta.
- Minor spelling and grammar fixes
