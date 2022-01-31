 Skip to content

秘封旅行 ~Secret Sealing Travel update for 31 January 2022

【1.31更新】

Share · View all patches · Build 8115703 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. 在公园新增了春节庆典的打工/娱乐选项。
  2. 修复了初始存档自带大量金钱的问题。

