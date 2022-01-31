 Skip to content

Hotel Magnate update for 31 January 2022

Hotfix: v0.8.2.12

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Fixed beds (particularly exceptional beds) becoming unreachable
  • Fixed some issues with staff walking on the spot and not teleporting or correcting themselves
  • Fixed an issue where a cook in the kitchen would sometimes get stuck and walk on the spot

Known issues

  • Staff members will sometimes stand inside objects (this is being worked on but shouldnt break your hotel)
  • In larger hotels, placing a door may make characters walk on the spot for a little. (waiting a few seconds and the issue should correct itself. This being worked on currently)

