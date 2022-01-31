Hotfix: v0.8.2.12
Fixes:
- Fixed beds (particularly exceptional beds) becoming unreachable
- Fixed some issues with staff walking on the spot and not teleporting or correcting themselves
- Fixed an issue where a cook in the kitchen would sometimes get stuck and walk on the spot
Known issues
- Staff members will sometimes stand inside objects (this is being worked on but shouldnt break your hotel)
- In larger hotels, placing a door may make characters walk on the spot for a little. (waiting a few seconds and the issue should correct itself. This being worked on currently)
Changed files in this update